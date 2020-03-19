The Bank of England has slashed interest rates to a new record low and will pump £200bn into the economy through its quantitative easing (QE) bond-buying programme as it seeks to curb the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank today held an emergency meeting and decided to cut its main rate by 15 basis (0.15 percentage points) to 0.1 per cent, the lowest level since the BoE was founded in 1694.

It was the second time in just over a week the Bank has slashed rates. On 11 March it lowered its main rate to 0.25 per cent and announced a scheme to provide banks with ultra-cheap loans to pass on to small and medium-sized businesses.

The move came as central banks and governments around the world scramble to respond to the coronavirus slowdown. As people self-quarantine and businesses close, the UK and global economies are all but certain to be heading for a deep recession.

Threadneedle Street also said it will buy up £200bn of UK government and corporate bonds through its quantitative easing programme, under which it creates digital money to purchase debt.

Easing bond market pressure

Unlike other QE programmes, however, this new iteration is mainly designed to reduce stress in bond markets rather than drive down yields to encourage lending and spending.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee said in a statement that over recent days “conditions in the UK gilt market have deteriorated as investors have sought shorter-dated instruments that are closer substitutes for highly liquid central bank reserves”.

Its asset purchases, which will take the Bank’s stock of bonds up to £645bn, will pump money into the market and ease some of the pressure on investors who are being forced to sell bonds.

The MPC said: “The majority of additional asset purchases will comprise UK government bonds. The purchases announced today will be completed as soon as is operationally possible, consistent with improved market functioning.”

Threadneedle Street will also enlarge the so-called term funding scheme launched last week under which it lends money cheaply to banks for them to pass on to small and medium-sized businesses.

The move from the BoE followed a swathe of rate cuts from central banks around the world. Today, the central banks of Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan and the Philippines all lowered rates.

It also came hot on the heels of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) move to ramp up its QE programme by €750bn (£700bn).