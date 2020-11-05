Bank of England to pump £150bn into economy amid second lockdown

The Bank of England will inject more stimulus into the UK economy to help it handle a new England-wide lockdown, and predicted that growth would go into reverse in the final three months of the year.

The BoE will ramp up its bond purchases – also known as quantitative easing (QE) – by £150bn, it said today.

That was bigger than the £100bn of purchases analysts had expected, and will take the total stock of bond purchases to £895bn.

The central bank also significantly downgraded its economics forecasts. It now thinks the economy will shrink 11 per cent in 2020, down from its previous estimate of a 9.5 per cent contraction three months ago.

It predicted the economy would grow by 7.3 per cent next year. But this was weaker than its previous forecast of nine per cent growth.

The new forecasts took into account the England-wide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday. The measures came into force today, closing non-essential shops, restaurants, pubs and gyms for a month.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s extension of furlough and new job support scheme will limit some of the damage, the Bank said. But it nonetheless predicted unemployment would rise sharply to around 7.8 per cent by the end of next year.

The Bank also adjusted its forecasts to account for a more difficult Brexit transition. It said the shift away from the EU’s single market and customs union would cause problems for some firms, hitting GDP by one per cent in the first quarter of next year.

In a statement, the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) said the “challenge at present is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the Covid pandemic”.

“At this meeting, the MPC judges that a further easing of monetary policy is warranted.”

The MPC voted unanimously to leave the main interest rate on hold at 0.1 per cent, a record-low level. The vote to expand bond-buying was also a 9-0 decision.

Governor Andrew Bailey has said the Bank thinks QE is currently the most effective stimulus tool, despite negative interest rates being in the “toolbox” of possible measures.

The Bank now thinks the UK economy will only recover its pre-coronavirus size during the first three months of 2022. It previously expected it to have bounced back fully by the end of next year.