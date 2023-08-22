Ballymount to be the Boy in the Acomb

Jason Hart will be aboard Ballymount Boy in the Acomb Stakes

The Group Three Acomb Stakes (2.25pm) has broken up a bit, with only six runners left in the field and not much depth among them.

Adrian Keatley’s BALLYMOUNT BOY looks increasingly difficult to oppose, having placed second by just a length to Vandeek – who became a Group One winner in France last weekend – in the Group Two Richmond Stakes over six-furlong at Glorious Goodwood last time out.

That was on soft ground, but he has won on better (over six furlongs at Hamilton in a four-runner race) and looks to be a horse that will excel over seven this time.

With plenty of milers in his family, he might even get further in time, but this should be the ideal race for him at this stage of his career.

The firmer ground we are expecting at York should help him inject some speed in the final stages and as he is the only runner in the race with Group level form he could well outclass his rivals, and the general 9/4 on offer should be snapped up.

There could still be plenty of competition for the placings, however.

All of the six runners have won a race from three or fewer starts, but Charlie Hills’ COGITATE stands out to me as Ballymount Boy’s main competition.

This Churchill colt won on his debut in July over this trip at Newbury by two lengths.

That form has been franked since with one of the runners that day, King’s Gambit, having won since over a mile.

York and Newbury are comparable tracks, both being left-handed and flat, so Cogitate ought to thrive on the Knavesmire and he should be right there, especially having had plenty of time between runs after he went well fresh on debut.

William Haggas’ Loose Cannon won over course and distance last month, but Cogitate looks to have a bit more class and he should like the conditions, provided the rain keeps at bay.

With the World Pool in operation for the opening day of the meeting, there’s plenty of opportunity to get involved in the exotic markets and Cogitate is the one I’ll be playing in a Quinella alongside Ballymount Boy.

Both selections are drawn either side of Hot Fuss, who looks likely to try and lead the field and – now a winner over seven himself on soft ground – could set the race up nicely for those in behind.

Two-year-old nursery handicaps, like today’s six-furlong finale (5.20pm), are often difficult puzzles to solve but sometimes it can pay to stick with proven ability.

Given his high level of form in five starts this season, including when finishing an excellent sixth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, it came as a shock to see BOBSLEIGH quoted at a general 11/1 for this race.

I genuinely thought Eve Johnson Houghton’s colt would be close to favouritism for what doesn’t look the strongest of races.

His Ascot run looks the best form in this race and there are plausible excuses for last two defeats, when drawn on the wrong side in the Super Sprint at Newbury and finding the ground too soft at Goodwood last time.

I expect him to go close back on this better ground, despite having to lump top-weight, and he looks a great each-way bet.

POINTERS

Ballymount Boy 2.25pm York

Ballymount Boy, Cogitate

(World Pool Quinella) 2.25pm York

Bobsleigh e/w 5.20pm York