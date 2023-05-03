Ballance among six given recommended punishments for slurs

The England and Wales Cricket Board has recommended a number of bans and fines for six former cricketers, including ex-England international Gary Ballance, over their involvement in the racism scandal at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The England and Wales Cricket Board has recommended a number of bans and fines for six former cricketers, including ex-England international Gary Ballance, over their involvement in the racism scandal at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The six players were found to have used racial slurs at a disciplinary commission hearing in March.

Former England batter Gary Ballance has been recommended a fine of £8,000 and a ban of eight weeks – the 33-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also recommended a variation of fines, suspensions, education courses and reprimands for Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard, John Blain, Richard Pyrah and former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale.

ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC said: “We understand there has been a significant impact on Mr Ballance’s mental health, and that in April 2023, Mr Ballance announced his retirement from professional cricket.

“So the ECB therefore suggests there be a reprimand, and Mr Ballance be fined £8,000, reduced from £12,500 to take in effect of his admissions.

“We also suggest a strong recommendation be made that he attend a racism and discrimination course at his own expense, particularly if he attends to return to the game in a playing or coaching capacity.

“And also an eight-week suspension, reduced from 10, if Mr Ballance ever returns to ECB-regulated cricket as a player.”