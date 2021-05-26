Baked goods maker Finsbury Foods whisks up dividends for June

Baked goods maker Finsbury Food had a stronger second half to its financial year, the group said this morning, expecting a profit before tax of at least £15m.

Its profit before tax is ahead of market expectations, the cake maker said, as it prepares to reintroduce its dividend for the year ending 26 June 2021.

Finsbury Food shares soared 4.73 per cent in this morning’s trading, sitting at 88.5p per share.

The cake and bread maker focussed on improving its manufacturing line efficiency and cutting waste throughout its bakeries across Cardiff, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Salisbury, Sheffield, Manchester, and Pontypool.

The group confirmed last month a partnership with TGI Fridays for a traybake cake, which will also be rolled out across Asda and Morrison’s this summer.

One of the largest speciality bakery groups in the UK, last year the group reported sales exceeding £306m.

