Baggage handler Swissport to make 'devastating' 4,175 job cuts

Unions have accused airport baggage handler Swissport of making 4,175 job cuts as pressure grows on the government to produce a financial package for the aviation industry.

GMB and Unite, which represent Swissport workers, said Swissport is set to make the cuts amid the airline industry’s coronavirus downturn.

The unions described the redundancies as “devastating news”.

And they renewed their calls on the government to come up with a financial package for the aviation industry as a whole.

Individual airlines have secured government bailouts but GMB and Unite urged the government to step in on an industry-wide basis.

“This is devastating news. At least 4,000 workers – and possibly many more – will lose jobs which are essential to regional economies,” GMB national officer Nadine Houghton said.

“With Swissport now considering job cuts on this scale we have deep concerns about the viability of many of our regional airports and the benefits for regional connectivity that they bring.”

Oliver Richardson, Unite national officer, added: “We can’t wait any longer, the UK government needs to urgently intervene with a bespoke financial package and an extension of the 80 per cent furlough scheme for the aviation industry.

“Speed is of the essence if the government is to save thousands of aviation jobs and livelihoods. It’s not too late.”

More to follow.