BAFTA teams up with Addison Lee for electric entrance to awards

The presenters announcing the winners at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards will be travelling to and from the event sustainably and stylishly with the announcement that Addison Lee’s electric fleet is the official car supplier for the awards.

Select talent giving out the prestigious BAFTA Awards on the night will be transported to the show at the Royal Albert Hall and the dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Addison Lee’s new Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicles. Using the cars at the awards will reduce CO 2 emissions by 200kg on the night.

Addison Lee – London’s largest managed private hire and black taxi business with over 6,500 vehicles – announced last year that it would have a completely electric passenger car fleet by 2023 and began rolling out the ID.4s into its fleet in November 2021.

It already has 825 zero-emission capable black taxis as part of its ComCab black taxi business and provides ground transport services to 80 per cent of the FTSE 100.

“We’re very proud to be part of this momentous event and help get TV and film’s finest to the EE BAFTA Film Awards sustainably and safely,” said Liam Griffin, Addison Lee’s chief exec. “As London’s quality car and taxi provider, our pledge to go fully electric by 2023 is our commitment to a cleaner London and supporting the Mayor’s goal of a net-zero city by 2030.”

“BAFTA is doing everything it can to ensure its awards are as sustainable as possible, from food and transport to branding and materials. This year we are working with Addison Lee as an official car supplier, which is offering a fleet of fully electric cars to help minimise our impact on the environment,” said Louise Robertson, Director of Partnership and Fundraising, BAFTA.

In September 2021, Addison Lee announced an investment in £160m worth of electric Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles as it pledged to move to a fully electric passenger car fleet by 2023.