Back to school: M&S freezes school uniform prices as retailer battles to entice cash strapped shoppers

M&S has frozen its prices on school uniform this summer as households face tightening budgets amid historic rates of inflation.

The premium retailer also said it was introducing a 20 per cent off deal for back to school shoppers this month.

The retailer – which was set to hold its annual general meeting for shareholders on Tuesday morning – said shoppers would be able to get a discount until 25 July.

Shopping for the September new term is the country’s busiest shopping occasion behind Christmas and Easter, M&S said.

Brits fork out £1.2bn on sending kids back to school, according to data from market research firm Mintel.

“Schoolwear is an essential purchase for millions of families and now, more than ever, we want customers to have confidence in the value and quality of our uniform,” Alice Duggan, head of M&S Kids said.

Retailers have been vying to retain loyal customers and entice new customers into their stores against a backdrop of a cost of living crisis.