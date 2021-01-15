Babcock shares plunge nearly 20 per cent after profitability review

Babcock shares plunged almost 20 per cent this morning after it reviewed the profitability of its contracts.

The company, whose biggest customer is the Ministry of Defence, also saw operating profits slump to £202m from £320m the previous year.

Assessed by PwC, Babcock said the review’s results could have rippling financial effects on future years.

Read more: PwC bags £2.5m government contract to oversee PPE audit

The results showed that at the end of 2020, its order book had lost nearly £1b since March.

Babcock said: “Trading in the third quarter saw a continuation of trends in the first half of the year, with weakness in our civil aviation businesses and a negative impact from COVID-19.”

Analysts at JP Morgan said that the first quarter of 2021 looked “challenging” as the impacts of Covid-19’s latest wave have a larger impact than originally thought.

Read more: Babcock shares slump after firm cuts dividend and profit slips 40 per cent

Shares in the FTSE-listed engineer have recovered slightly but are still down more than 16 per cent to 220p.