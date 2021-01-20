BA owner IAG slashes purchase price for Air Europa in half

British Airways owner IAG has slashed the price of its purchase of Air Europa in half, the airlines group announced this morning.

IAG will now pay €500m for the budget carrier, down from the €1m agreed in November 2019.

After the coronavirus pandemic struck, decimating the airline industry, IAG pushed to reduce the price of the acquisition.

Payment for the deal, which will see Air Europa’s shares assumed into Iberia, will be delayed for six years.

Completion of the purchase is expected in the second half of 2021, subject to European Commission approval.

As a result of the pandemic, which has left airlines struggling to stay afloat as passenger numbers collapse, there had been some doubt as to whether IAG would still go through with the deal.

Javier Sánchez-Prieto, Iberia’s chief executive, said: “This transaction makes perfect strategic sense to reinforce Madrid’s hub competitiveness on a global stage.

“It will benefit consumers and Air Europa’s incorporation into the Iberia Group will improve the company’s viability benefitting both Iberia and Air Europa employees.”

Air Europa currently has a fleet of 52 aircraft, down from 68 at the end of 2019.

Passenger numbers at the carrier fell 70 per cent last year, down from 13.1m in 2019. In the same year, the flier booked revenue of over €2bn and profit of €42m.

Shares in IAG rose 0.5 per cent this morning.