Axiom Equity Announces Final Close of Second Flagship Fund Above Hard-Cap

Axiom Equity (“Axiom”), a UK- and Ireland-focused private equity firm specialised in scaling high-growth B2B software businesses in the lower middle-market, is pleased to announce the final close of Axiom Equity Fund II (“Fund II”) above the hard-cap.

Fund II was oversubscribed without the need for a formal fundraising process and finished materially above its initial target. Axiom now manages over $500 million in assets under management, having attracted several blue-chip institutional investors from both the U.S. and Europe, and maintained strong support from its entire existing investor base.

“At Axiom, we believe it’s important to recognise meaningful milestones when you deliver strong results. Completing Fund II in a single closing reflects the strength of our investor relationships and the confidence in what we’re building,” said Ed Fraser, Co-Founder of Axiom. “Over the past year, we delivered our first realisation which returned the fund, positioning it among the top-performing growth equity funds globally for its vintage. When results like this come together, it reflects progress we’re proud of and a strong foundation as we continue to build the firm.”

This successful closing follows a period of strong momentum for Axiom, underpinned by its disciplined strategy and portfolio execution. During 2025, Axiom completed its fourth platform investment and fifth tuck-in acquisition, delivered average annual recurring revenue growth of approximately 75% across the portfolio, and continued to scale the firm with outstanding investment and operating talent. In the same period, Axiom completed a partial exit of Joblogic to Vista Equity Partners, an investment from its inaugural fund that delivered a fund-returning outcome. Together, these milestones reinforce Axiom’s approach to partnering with management teams to scale durable, mission-critical B2B SaaS businesses where AI is increasingly embedded into daily workflows.

“We’ve been deliberate in how we’ve built Axiom,” said Jonathan Organ, Co-Founder of Axiom, “focusing on quality, discipline, and repeatability from day one. The backing from both existing and new institutional partners gives us the capacity to continue executing at pace, while remaining highly selective in where we deploy capital. We’re building a firm with long-term ambitions and believe Axiom is exceptionally well positioned for the rapidly expanding opportunity set within the UK and Irish software scene.”

Probitas Partners acted as the exclusive placement agent for Fund II. Addleshaw Goddard served as fund counsel.

About Axiom Equity

Founded in 2021, Axiom Equity is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market B2B SaaS companies headquartered in the UK and Ireland, an under-served segment of the market that sits between venture capital and traditional buyout investing. Axiom differentiates itself through a growth-oriented software mindset, prioritizing mission-critical platforms where AI is natively integrated into core operations to deliver autonomous, next-generation capabilities. Axiom was founded by Ed Fraser and Jonathan Organ, an experienced investor-operator partnership with a proven track record of building, scaling, and exiting software businesses across multiple market cycles. The firm partners closely with management teams to scale mission-critical software businesses through organic growth, operational improvement, and selective acquisitions. For additional information, please visit www.axiomequity.com

