Nearly 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep through the UK, the government has finally put in place restrictions on people entering the country.

Despite consistent lobbying from the aviation industry, business groups, and politicians, ministers had to this point preferred to rely on a post-arrival quarantine system.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps had consistently argued that airport testing would miss a vast majority of cases.

Under the new rules, which kick in next week, all international arrivals, including UK nationals, will be required to present a negative coronavirus test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure.

The airline industry welcomed the development, but said that the government should use the new system to get rid of the quarantine regime for good.

Speaking to Times Radio this morning, Heathrow Airport chief exec John Holland-Kaye said: “There needs to be a plan for what’s going to come next so that we can start to get aviation back to some level of normality while keeping people safe.

“What we’d like to see is that testing before you take off becomes the standard as an alternative to quarantine.”

Here’s how the rest of the industry reacted.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive, Airlines UK:

“We recognise the UK Government’s need to act now and support the introduction of pre-departure testing in order to keep the country safe and borders open.

“However, this should be a short-term, emergency measure only and once the roll-out of the vaccine accelerates, the focus must be on returning travel to normal as quickly as possible in order to support the UK’s economic recovery.

“This includes removing the need to quarantine or test as the UK population is vaccinated and the virus is brought under control at home and abroad.”

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, Gatwick Airport:

“We have long been an advocate of pre-departure testing and today’s Government announcement brings us in line with many other countries and closer to having a consistent, internationally coordinated pre-departure testing regime.

“When current lockdown restrictions are eased, and infection rates decrease, pre-departure testing could ultimately encourage frequent international travel to restart by eliminating the need for arriving passengers to quarantine.

“It remains important however that any tests are affordable for passengers and that these arrangements are temporary and are withdrawn at the earliest opportunity when public health conditions permit.

Clive Wratten, chief executive, Business Travel Association:

“The BTA welcomes the announcement of pre-departure testing for all travellers coming into the UK and the prioritising of public health. We have been campaigning for this since May 2020.

“The testing scheme, travel corridor list and quarantine requirements will need to be kept under close review so that business travellers can contribute fully to the UK economy as international borders open up.

“We look forward to working with the Government to develop wider understanding of the breadth of work being undertaken by UK business travellers across the international trade market.”

Karen Dee, chief executive, Airport Operators Association:

“The introduction of pre-departure tests is understandable from a public health perspective but the Government has missed an opportunity to further reduce quarantine under the Test-to-Release scheme in England.

“Travel bans introduced before Christmas and the lockdown measures introduced this week mean UK aviation is, once again, effectively closed. This has made devastating situation for UK airports and communities relying on aviation worse.

“Aviation will only fully recover when the need for quarantine is eliminated on a four-nation basis across the UK. Testing, including pre-departure tests, has a crucial role to play in that.

“We urge the Government to work with industry and public health authorities to take further steps on pre-departure and rapid testing as soon as possible to safely remove quarantine altogether. Until that happens, industry cannot recover fully so the government must provide financial support to protect connectivity and its global Britain and levelling-up agendas.”

Dale Keller, chief executive, Board of Airline Representatives:

“Airlines have widely supported the introduction of pre-departure testing for many months and we recognise that the public will welcome this critical measure at the current time.

“However, it is vital that the lockdown period is utilised to develop a well-coordinated path towards easing travel restrictions at the earliest opportunity once the threat recedes, in particular the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days after arrival in the UK, and to review the ‘Test to Release’ option after five days.”

