Average UK house costs £271,613 as price growth shows ‘tenative signs of slowdown’

By:

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The pace of UK house price growth slowed modestly last month, with the price tag of a standard home hitting a new record high of £271,613.

According to the Nationwide House Price Index published on Thursday,  average prices increased by over £26,000 in the past year.

The rate of annual growth slowed to 10.7 per cent in June, from 11.2 per cent in May. 

Prices leapt by 0.3 per cent month-on-month, after taking account of seasonal effects, marking the eleventh consecutive monthly increase.

It comes as Brits are facing a cost of living crunch that is threatening to hit the brakes on major financial decisions such as pursuing home ownership.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “There are tentative signs of a slowdown, with the number of mortgages approved for house purchases falling back towards pre-pandemic levels in April and surveyors reporting some softening in new buyer enquiries. 

“Nevertheless, the housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum given the mounting pressure on household budgets from high inflation, which has already driven consumer confidence to a record low.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.