Average house price of £29m: Here are 2021’s most expensive UK streets (and they are all in London)

If you have a spare £29m in the bank, you may be able to buy yourself a property in the most expensive street in England and Wales, or London rather, as the five most pricy streets in the country are all in the capital.

Nestled by the River Thames, Tite Street in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London was identified by Halifax as the UK’s most expensive street.

Second on the list was Phillimore Gardens, with average house prices on the prestigious street near Holland Park put at nearly £25.2m.

Average prices are based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.

Here are the UK’s five most expensive streets, according to Halifax, which are all in London, with the postcode and the average house price:

1. Tite Street, SW3, £28,902,000

2. Phillimore Gardens, W87, £25,188,000

3. South Audley Street, W1K, £22,850,000

4. Chelsea Square, SW3, £18,800,000

5. Queen Anne’s Gate, SW1, £17,563,000

Read more Brexit shift: UK short exposure in Europe declines by a third this year to lowest in five years while France and Italy take over

Across the UK

The research found Benar Headland in Pwllheli was Wales’s most expensive street with an average price of £2,152,000.

In Cardiff, the most expensive street was Llandennis Avenue, where the average price will set buyers back £1,361,000.

In the North West of England, Barrow Lane in leafy Altrincham was the most expensive street with an average of £3,706,000, while in Yorkshire and the Humber, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, at £1,797,000 was followed by Ling Lane in Leeds at £1,551,000.

In the West Midlands, Birmingham’s Carpenter Road (£3,088,000) took top spot and in the East Midlands it was Benscliffe Road in Leicester (£3,288,000), while Chaucer Road in Cambridge was the most expensive street (£3,610,000) in East Anglia.

Pearce Avenue in Poole (£3,478,000) was top in the South West, while Old Hall Road in Windermere (£2,508,000) was top in the North region, which includes parts of the Lake District as well as the North East of England.

In Newcastle, Montagu Avenue was the most expensive in the city at £1,369,000.