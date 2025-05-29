Auto Trader: FTSE 100 giant passes major milestone as profit jumps

Auto Trader is a member of the FTSE 100.

Sales at FTSE 100 giant Auto Trader have accelerated past a major milestone as its profit increased during its latest financial year as it defied a year of high interest rates and economic uncertainty.

The Manchester-headquartered group has posted a revenue of £601.1m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, according to new figures filed with the London Stock Exchange.

The new total is a five per cent rise on its revenue from its prior financial year.

Core Auto Trader revenue saw a seven per cent uptick to £564.8m, with growth underpinned by a two per cent rise in the number of retailers using its services – particularly smaller independent dealers.

Yet, that shift contributed to a more modest five per cent increase in average revenue per retailer to £2,854 a month, reflecting the lower spend typically associated with smaller clients.

Auto Trader also reported an increase in its pre-tax profit of nine per cent to £375.7m.

Auto Trader: ‘UK car market is in good health’

Chief executive Nathan Coe said: “Despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty, the UK car market is in good health and we continue to deliver against our strategy to improve car buying and retailing”.

A key focus for the firm over the past 12 months was the rollout of ‘co-driver’, a suite of AI powered features designed to streamlined avert creation for dealers.

The company also expanded its ‘deal builder tool’, allowing buyers to complete more of their purchase journey online.

Around 49,000 deals were completed through this tool this year, more than tripple the year prior.

Despite strength in its core business, the car giant’s ‘autorama’ leasing division remained a drag, with revenues does 12 per cent as new car supply challenges persisted.

Still, the firm maintained its dominant position in the market, accounting for more than 75 per cent of all time spent on automative platforms in the UK.

Cash generation remained strong, with cash from operations rising five per cent to just under £400m – the firm returned £275.7m to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.