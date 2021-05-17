AT&T and Discovery near deal to create $150bn media empire to take on Netflix in streaming wars

US telecoms giant AT&T is nearing a deal to combine its media assets, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, according to reports.

The deal would mark the unwinding of AT&T’s $108.7bn acquisition of US media conglomerate Time Warner in 2018, and it would underscore its recognition that TV viewership has moved to streaming, where scale is required to take on the likes of Netflix and Disney.

The combination would create a new company separate from AT&T that could be valued at $150bn, including debt, the Financial Times reported late last night.

Discovery currently has a market value including debt of about $30bn.

A deal could be announced later this week, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the news.

The proposed deal would put together one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios, home to the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, with Discovery’s stable of unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows.

HBO and HBO Max now have 63.9m global subscribers, compared with more than 100m for Disney+ and 207.6m for Netflix

Discovery, whose portfolio includes Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, reaches 88.3m homes in the US and has a stake in the soon-to-be-launched GB News to rival the BBC.

Its streaming service Discovery+ which launched in January has 15msubscribers.