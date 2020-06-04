Drugs giant Astrazeneca has made deals that will mean it can deliver 2bn doses of Oxford University’s potential coronavirus vaccine, double the previous number.

The pharmaceuticals firm today said it had signed agreements with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the treatment.

In a $750m deal with CEPI and Gavi, both of which were founded by Bill and Melinda Gates, Astrazeneca will produce 300m doses of the vaccine.

It has also agreed terms with SII, the world’s biggest vaccine producer by volume, to supply 1bn doses for mid and low income countries.

The new agreements come on top of pre-existing deals with the US and British governments to supply 400m doses of the treatment.

Astrazeneca has received more than $1bn in funding from the US in order to ramp up its capacity to make the vaccine.

The firm’s partnership with Oxford University to manufacture a treatment for the disease is one of more than 80 such programmes worldwide, but has attracted much attention.

The university recently began a 10,000 participant clinical trial of the vaccine.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said: “We are working tirelessly to honour our commitment to ensure broad and equitable access to Oxford’s vaccine across the globe and at no profit.

“Today marks an important step in helping us supply hundreds of millions of people around the world, including to those in countries with the lowest means”.