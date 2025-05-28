Aston Martin Vantage Roadster review: An emotional high

Six-point-eight seconds. No, that isn’t how long the Vantage Roadster takes to reach 62mph (it got there 3.2 seconds ago), but the time needed for its roof to go from open to closed. Aston Martin says this is ‘fastest fully automatic deployable roof mechanism on the market today’. And believe me, when the Alpine weather does its worst, every second counts.

We’re on the Rossfeld Panorama Strasse, a toll road that crosses the border between Germany and Austria, snaking up one side of the Ahorn mountain and down the other. With nobody here apart from a couple of other Aston Martins, it’s effectively our own private tarmac rally stage. An ideal place to put the drop-top Vantage through its paces, then.

For the first few kilometres, we’re living the supercar dream. A twin-turbo V8 war cry ricochets off the rocks as the Roadster devours the empty tarmac, its tyres smudging gently sideways as we scythe from one hairpin to the next. Given 007’s predilection for Astons, it feels like having a front-row seat in a James Bond car chase. Then the clouds burst, and suddenly the combination of 665 horsepower, rear-wheel drive and sheer drops feels a whole lot scarier.

Hitting an emotional high

We crest the summit, roof now firmly closed and demister blasting, to discover snow on the ground and the ‘Panorama’ hidden by dense mist. Apparently you can spot the Eagle’s Nest – Hitler’s mountain-top fortress – across the valley from here, but today I’m straining to see beyond the Vantage’s burly bonnet. After the adrenalin rush of the ascent, it’s time to take a deep breath and come back down, both literally and emotionally.

Aston Martin has refreshed its entire range over the past couple of years. The result is easily the strongest lineup in the marque’s 112-year history, from the DBX707 SUV to the mid-engined Valhalla hypercar. Fans of fresh air now have three choices: DB12 Volante, Vanquish Volante and this car: the new Vantage Roadster. Why not ‘Vantage Volante’? That name is reserved for Aston Martin’s more laid-back GT models, I’m told. The Vantage is a sports car.

In fact, with 30 percent more power and 15 percent more torque than its predecessor, ‘supercar’ seems a more accurate description. Instead of competing with the middle-ranking Porsche 911s, the junior Aston now squares up to the flagship 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Other alternatives include the Mercedes-AMG SL 63, McLaren Artura Spider and Maserati MC20 Cielo. A 60kg weight penalty makes the Roadster fractionally slower than a Vantage coupe in a straight-line sprint, but top speed is an identical 202mph.

A ‘zero compromise’ sports car

Chief designer Marek Reichmann says the Vantage was inspired by “a shark in action”, and its broad stance, taut surfacing and hungry front grille certainly exude an air of underlying menace. For me, its best angle is the rear three-quarter view, where the muscular haunches wrap into a ducktail spoiler. And the best colour? I’d nominate California Sage Green (pictured here) – a classic Aston Martin hue that dates back to the DB4.

The eight-layer fabric hood can be opened or closed at up to 31mph, and shifts the perfect 50:50 weight distribution of the coupe slightly rearwards, to 49:51. The Roadster also gains a new transmission mount and extra shear panels to stiffen its aluminium structure, along with recalibrated settings for the suspension springs and anti-roll bars. Aston Martin says removing the roof has resulted in “zero compromise” to the car’s ride or handling.

It has compromised luggage space, though: now just 200 litres – enough for a few squashy bags, but no more. At least the driver and passenger are well catered for, ensconced by plush Bridge of Weir leather, grippy Alcantara and lots of real carbon fibre. Aston Martin’s 10.25-inch touchscreen is straightforward to use, the metal roller switches are tactile and the Bowers & Wilkins audio system sounds stonking.

Inside the 2025 Vantage Roadster

It adds up to a cabin worthy of the £175,000 asking price: a £10,000 premium over a regular Vantage. And if you want more, Aston Martin’s bespoke ‘Q’ division will happily oblige. The possibilities range from embroidered headrests and special paint to a completely one-off car. Machine guns behind the headlights? You could certainly ask.

In default Sport mode, the Roadster feels effortless and sophisticated. But ratchet things up to Sport Plus and its sinews tighten, throttle response gets sharper and the exhaust baffles open to enhance the V8 volume.

With the roof down, the soundtrack is even more evocative: a menacing rumble that swells and intensifies to a furious bellow. The electric supercars of the future might go faster, but they surely won’t sound like this.

Torque on the table

Besides, the Vantage is plenty fast enough. Plot a torque graph for the previous model and it was essentially a diagonal line going from bottom left to top right. Here, the torque ‘curve’ looks like a banqueting table: long and level, meaning you don’t have to wring out every rev for rapid progress. In the real world, where opportunities to fully extend cars like this are rare, that makes it feel even more formidable.

Read more Aston Martin shares rally on UK and US trade deal

Oh, and if you were worried about Aston Martin’s choice of a conventional automatic transmission, rather than a dual-clutcher, you can relax. The eight-speed ZF ’box works smoothly with the V8 in automatic mode, or offers thumpingly quick manual shifts via the paddles. With a carbon fibre propshaft, electronic rear differential and AML-branded Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, it delivers a relentless rush of acceleration.

Austria’s flawlessly smooth roads put the UK utterly to shame, and perhaps paint the firm-riding Roadster in a more favourable light. On British bitumen, there were times when I’d felt the coupe lose its composure, albeit only momentarily, and I suspect, given the dynamic parity between the two models, the drop-top would be the same.

Verdict: Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Still, if you want an easygoing GT you can buy an Aston Martin DB12. The Vantage is edgy and effervescent, with a big engine squeezed into a short wheelbase and only two driven wheels. And it’s even better as a Roadster: more handsome, more musical and equally as exciting to drive. A fitting car for 007 when he is reborn under Amazon ownership, then?

Potentially, but nothing is confirmed yet. The world’s favourite not-so-secret agent has driven numerous cars in the past, from a Lotus Turbo Esprit to a Citroen 2CV, and Amazon has expressed its desire for a ‘fresh’ take on the franchise. Equally, with its finances under scrutiny and a huge marketing push in F1, Aston Martin may decide the cost of product placement is too high. Jeff Bezos will be keen to recoup the reported $1 billion he paid for Bond, after all.

Nonetheless, the brawny Britishness of Aston Martin feels like an authentic fit for 007 in a way no BMW Z3 or Ford Mondeo ever could. And with the mid-engined Valhalla hypercar (already glimpsed in No Time to Die) on the way, our hero might be getting an upgrade. Here’s hoping.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: £157,300

POWER: 510hp

0-62MPH: 3.6sec

TOP SPEED: 193mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 20.5mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 312g/km