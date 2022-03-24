Limited edition Aston Martin V12 Vantage is a ‘spectacular finale’

Aston Martin has unveiled what it calls a ‘spectacular finale’ in the new V12 Vantage. Some fifteen years after the original Vantage RS concept was announced, the company is calling time on its V12-engined supercar.

However, the British marque has ensured the V12 Vantage goes out with a bang, with more power and performance than ever before.

The 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12, as seen in the larger DB11, endows the Vantage with 690hp and peak torque of 555lb ft. The quoted 0-60mph time is just 3.4 seconds.

Bring the noise

An eight-speed paddle-shift auto transmission is geared to allow the Vantage to hit 200mph. A limited-slip differential will help harness all the power sent to the rear wheels.

Carbon fibre has been used extensively for the 40mm wider bodywork, including a huge rear wing that generates 204kg of downforce at maximum speed.

A new exhaust system adds extra decibels and saves 7.2kg in weight, with carbon ceramic brakes also standard-fit.

Wider, lighter, faster, stronger

Overall, the V12 model has a power-to-weight ratio 20 percent better than the regular V8 Vantage.

Aston Martin has also tuned the Vantage’s adaptive suspension system, fitted extra bracing for greater body stiffness and recalibrated the steering. Buyers can pick lightweight alloy wheels to save a further 8kg over the standard 21-inch rims.

Carbon fibre sports seats are an option for the two-seat interior, helping shave a further 7.3kg from the kerb weight. Numerous exterior finishes, including exposed carbon fibre, can be specified, with endless options for interior customisation via Aston’s bespoke Q service.

Building cars, selling dreams

The final edition of the V12 Vantage will be limited to 333 cars across the globe. However, unprecedented demand means the special model is already sold out. Production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with customers receiving their completed cars in the summer.

Marco Mattiacci, chief brand and commercial officer at Aston Martin, said: “At Aston Martin we build cars, but we sell dreams. That is the magic of this brand. Only a select number of customers around the world can buy the V12 Vantage, yet like all our iconic models, its significance extends far beyond its exclusivity.

“What’s more, such is the level of bespoke personalisation available via Q by Aston Martin, even a car as rare as the V12 Vantage can be made to a specification completely unique to its owner”.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research