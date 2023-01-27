Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is an epic V12 swansong

Aston Martin has announced its most powerful production car yet, built as a tribute to the flagship DBS super GT.

Called the DBS 770 Ultimate, its name hints at the huge amount of power on offer from the twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12. Maximum output is now a colossal 770hp.

Only 499 examples of this special run-out model will be made, split between 300 Coupes and 199 Volante convertibles.

‘Boundless performance‘

Extracting 770hp and 664lb ft of torque from the V12 engine has involved upgraded parts, along with a seven percent increase in turbo boost pressure. The result is a 211mph top speed, along with what Aston describes as ‘outstanding in-gear acceleration’.

The ZF eight-speed automatic transmission has been calibrated specifically for the 770 Ultimate, and is connected to a mechanical limited-slip differential. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard-fit, while the steering has been tuned to deliver greater precision and feedback.

Other changes include a 25 percent improvement in front end lateral stiffness, plus improvements to the suspension, with unique adaptive damper settings designed to blend ride comfort and cornering control.

Pinnacle performance

Exterior changes for the DBS 770 Ultimate include a new front splitter, ‘horseshoe’ bonnet vent and a larger rear diffuser. Carbon fibre trim is used for the windscreen surround, exterior mirrors and side vents. Its 21-inch alloy wheels are inspired by the Aston Martin Valkyrie and one-off Victor models, and come in a choice of three different finishes.

Inside, the Ultimate features big-bolstered Sports Plus Seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and Alcantara. Bespoke sill plaques are individually numbered to reflect the 499 examples.

Chief designer Marek Reichman said: “DBS has always sat at the pinnacle of the Aston Martin production model line-up. And now we’re infusing DBS 770 Ultimate with even more… more power, more performance purity and all with more sophistication, more taste and in the most considered manner. “

The ‘emphatic last word’

Aston Martin has already established a track record for using the ‘Ultimate’ name on final edition models. The badge was worn by both versions of the Aston Martin Vanquish, and now two generations of the DBS V12.

Production of the DBS 770 Ultimate begins in the first quarter of 2023, with deliveries to customers in the summer. However, you’re out of luck should you wish to grab a slice of Aston Martin history. All 499 cars are reserved for customers, with the order book already closed.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research