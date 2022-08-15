Assetz Capital snags £200m to bolster small business support in mortgage lending

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Assetz Capital has snagged £200m in investment to help support smaller businesses through the UK’s economic turbulence, City A.M. can reveal today.

The British lender, which allows private and institutional investors to loan money directly to small businesses (SMEs) and property developers, can now lend up to £900m in commercial mortgage lending.

The funding, from London-based Aeon Investments, will be injected over the next three years, and will see Assetz further diversify its mortgage lending and bolster its capacity to lend to the UK’s SMEs.

The Aeon investment is the latest in a string of capital shots into the country’s real estate sector, which has been particularly resilient in the face of spiralling inflation.

Bosses at the investment firm have been impressed by the commercial real estate debt asset class, which has retained attractive values.

Assetz will now also be able to provide commercial mortgages of up to £10m on commercial investment properties.

“The need for SME funding has never been more apparent as an increasing number of traditional lenders aren’t offering financing solutions to SMEs,” Assetz CEO Stuart Law said in a statement. “Together, through innovative and alternative financing we can enable UK businesses to grow and scale up.”