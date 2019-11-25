Asos appoints first chief growth officer

Asos has appointed its first chief growth officer to strengthen its senior management team as it recovers from a drop in profit following a botched international expansion.

The online retailer said Robert Birge, who was previously chief marketing officer at travel search site Kayak and media agency IMG, will join the company on 3 December.

Asos pledged to strengthen its executive team when it announced plunging profit in its full-year results in October.

The drop followed major problems at its new warehouses in Berlin and Atlanta as the retailer targeted international expansion.

The e-commerce giant is currently in the process of recruiting three other new executives to oversee its product, HR and strategy divisions.

Asos chief executive Nick Beighton said: “Robert’s proven track record in delivering high impact marketing programmes for fast-growing e-commerce businesses means he is an ideal appointment for this new role.

“And, with more than half of our revenue coming from international markets, his global experience will help fuel our ability to take advantage of the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Birge added: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Asos. Its world-class brand and recent infrastructure investments mean it is well placed to accelerate its global growth plans, and I can’t wait to join the team and play my part.”

