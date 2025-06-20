Aramram can follow Thunder home once again

Tom Marquand rides More Thunder in the Wokingham Stakes on Saturday.

SATURDAY’s Wokingham Stakes (5.00pm) is a six-furlong handicap that always tests the sprinters and with hot weather forecast and rapidly drying ground, it’s set to be even more demanding.

A fast-run race looks likely, and with a field of 27 runners, there’s plenty of value to be found with World Pool’s exotic bets like the Quinella (pick the first two home).

The stand-side rail has seen most of the success in these cavalry charge-style sprints this week, so combining a few high draws could be a smart play.

Last year’s winner, Unequal Love, was trained by William Haggas and he could strike again with the aptly named MORE THUNDER.

The four-year-old moved from Sir Michael Stoute to Haggas’ late last year, along with a drop in trip that’s unlocked his natural speed.

Previously tried over a mile-and-a-quarter, he’s now unbeaten in two starts over sprint distances.

Still rated just 98, he looks fairly treated and could be right in the mix from stall 23.

He’s the first name I’d include in my Quinella selections.

ARAMRAM is another interesting contender in this field, one who looked like a handicapper to follow at the start of the season.

He was tuned up with two runs on the all-weather before posting a pair of strong efforts behind More Thunder, finishing second both times over six furlongs on the Newmarket Rowley Mile. That form suggests they could be closely matched again.

Most recently, he got off the mark at Newbury in what looked a competitive handicap.

Ryan Moore was on board for the first time that day and retains the ride here and with the form he’s in, there’s no one better to have in the saddle.

The final horse I’m putting in my Quinella is ORAZIO, who came third in this race last year.

Charlie Hills’ sprinter is rather inconsistent to say the least, finishing out the back of the telly on both his last starts but I just feel there is a big race in him.

He’s proven in the past that he goes well fresh and having not seen him on the track since last October he should be primed and ready for this.

Although the majority of his form is on softer ground, his trainer doesn’t seem too concerned about the sounder surface, and at his price he’s worth having in the Quinella.

POINTERS SATURDAY

More Thunder, Aramram, Orazio

` (Quinella) 5.00pm Royal Ascot