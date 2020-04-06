Apple to make 1m coronavirus face shields per week

Apple has outlined plans to manufacture 1m face shields per week as it ramps up its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.



Chief executive Tim Cook said the tech giant had so far sourced 20m face masks from its global supply chain to distribute to health workers around the world.



Apple’s design and engineer teams are now working to produce and ship face shields to provide further protection against the virus.



Cook said the first shipment had been delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley in California.



Apple plans to ship more than 1m by the end of this week and over 1m per week after that.



— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

“We are closely coordinating with medical professionals and government officials across the US to get these to where they’re needed most urgently,” Cook said in a video posted to social media, adding the company planned to expand distribution beyond the US.



“For Apple this is a labour of love and gratitude and we will share more of our efforts over time.”



Cook said Apple’s masks packed flat and 100 could be shipped per box. They can be assembled in less than two minutes and are full adjustable.



A host of tech and engineering firms, including Dyson, Rolls-Royce and several F1 teams, have offered resources to manufacture medical equipment such as face masks and ventilators to support the global fight against the pandemic.

