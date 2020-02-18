Apple shares slide as coronavirus fears rattle investors

Shares in Apple dropped as much as five per cent this morning after the tech giant warned the coronavirus outbreak would impact its quarterly targets.



The iPhone maker last night told investors that it would not meet its revenue forecast of between $63bn (£48bn) and $67bn for the three months to the end of March.



The warning sent Apple’s Frankfurt-listed shares down almost five per cent, wiping roughly $70bn off its market capitalisation.



The company’s New York-listed shares were more than three per cent lower in pre-market trading.



The surprise announcement had a knock-on effect on Apple suppliers, with shares in chipmakers ST Microelectronics and Dialog Semiconductor falling 1.45 per cent and five per cent respectively.



“Widespread shutdowns in the Chinese provinces that have been worst hit by the epidemic have caused a serious disruption to supply chains, creating shortages of parts and components for companies globally,” said Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM.



“With stock markets around the world currently riding high near record levels, the risk of a sharp correction is rising as the virus impact becomes more evident and more companies lower their earnings guidance.”



Europe’s major indexes were all trading lower this morning as investors reacted to the first indication that coronavirus could impact markets outside China.



The FTSE 100 was down 0.42 per cent, while Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac 40 were down 0.66 per cent and 0.39 per cent respectively.



A warning from Apple has put the cat among the pigeons and provided the first real evidence that the coronavirus will have ramifications beyond China,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.



“Markets had been rubbing along in expectation that stimulus from China would smooth over any bumps in the road. But Apple’s warning upends those forecasts and suggests that we will see other companies reporting warnings.”

There are now more than 70,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed globally, with China reporting 1,886 new cases overnight.