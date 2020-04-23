Apple prepares to sell Mac computers with its own chips from next year

Tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing to sell Mac computers with its own processors by next year, based on designed used in its iPhones and iPads.

The tech giant is working on producing Mac chips based on the design of its A14 processor in its next iPhone, Bloomberg reported.

Read more: Apple unveils second generation version of budget iPhone SE

Apple has used processors made by Intel in its Mac computers since 2006, and Intel chips have also been used in some iPhones and iPads.

The company has always relied on third-party suppliers to make its modem chips, which enable its devices to connect to wireless data networks.

The California company bought a majority stake in Intel’s modem business for $1bn in July last year, as it sought to produce its own chips.

The deal saw 2,200 Intel workers move across to Apple, which also acquired intellectual property, equipment and leases relating to modems.

In April last year it also settled a long running legal battle with Qualcomm over the supplier’s patent licensing practices.

Read more: Apple to make 1m coronavirus face shields per week

The chipmaker won a six-year patent licence deal and supply agreement with Apple as part of the settlement, as well as an undisclosed sum.

Apple had been seeking $27bn in damages from Qualcomm, which it accused of using illegal anti-competitive practices to maintain a monopoly on smartphone modem chips.