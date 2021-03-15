Apple hits back at App Store competition probe with UK jobs claim

Apple today said its App Store supports 330,000 jobs in the UK as it hit back against a probe into claims it treats app developers unfairly.

Earlier this month the Competition and Markets Authority opened an investigation into whether Apple imposes unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers after it received a number of complaints.

The iPhone maker has hit back at the claims, and today insisted its App Store was a “powerful engine of growth in the UK”.

It said the number of jobs linked to iOS app development had risen by 10 per cent last year, adding that UK developers had generated more than £3.6bn in total earnings — up 22 per cent from the previous year.

Apple added that this trend was replicated across Europe, although the UK leads the continent in iOS app developer jobs.

“In a year like no other, the UK has remained a vibrant and innovative hub for entrepreneurs and app developers,” said Christopher Moser, senior director of the App Store.

“More people in the UK than ever before are working as part of the iOS app ecosystem, creating exciting apps enjoyed by people all over the world.”

Apple has been locked in a long-running dispute with app makers including Spotify and Epic Games, the company behind hit video game Fortnite, over the cut it takes through the App Store and on in-app purchases.

A number of developers have complained that they are restricted to the App Store if they want to distribute their app on iPhones and iPads, while in-app features and upgrades are also required to go through Apple’s payment system.

The tech giant takes a 30 per cent commission on all of these transactions.

In addition to the UK competition probe, Apple is also facing a number of EU antitrust investigations into the App Store.

The bloc is reportedly on the brink of filing formal charges related to Spotify’s complaint that Apple had distorted competition in the music streaming sector through its dominance of the app market.