Apple hands out £130k bonuses as it fends off Meta engineer grab

Apple has handed out bonuses of up to $180,000 (£133,000) as it tries to fight off rivals for engineering talent.

It comes as Facebook owner Meta Platforms is looking to build a team of thousands to build its virtual world.

According to The Times, Zuckerberg’s company has hired about 100 engineers from Apple over the past few months.

In retaliation, Apple has nabbed key Facebook faces, as both companies look to build a metaverse; Apple is said to be building a virtual reality headset.

The reports of hefty bonuses are part of a rising talent war in the tech sphere, and tech giants have been looking to retain engineers in silicon design, hardware and essential software, according to initial reports from Bloomberg.

Employees usually receive a base salary, shares and a cash bonus. Engineers were said to be surprised by the extra bonus.

Apple is currently valued at $2.94 trillion, as it nearly hit the $3 trillion market cap at the beginning of this month.