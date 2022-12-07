Apple expands data-encryption practices in security push

Apple plans to to significantly expand its data-encryption practices, allowing users to make photos and notes stored on its iCloud service even more private.

The tech giant said it would expanding the end-to-end encryption protections in its iCloud service as the security threats increase across the world.

The feature, known as Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, will be available to all users in the US by the end of the year and will start rolling out globally in early 2023.

“At Apple, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide our users with the best data security in the world. We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and in the cloud,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

“Our security teams work tirelessly to keep users’ data safe, and with iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security Keys, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, users will have three powerful new tools to further protect their most sensitive data and communications.”

The news is set to cause tensions amongst regulators on both sides of the Atlantic that have expressed concerns about encryption for online safety.

The main argument against end-to-end encryption is that it limits law enforcements’ ability to access communication, and leaves people vulnerable to child abuse and extremism.