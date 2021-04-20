Apple Event: New, thinner iMac is making the 'computer disappear'

Tech giant Apple has this evening announced a raft of new products including podcast subscription services and a thinner version of its iMac computer.

The Silicon Valley firm said that the new version of its computer, which uses its in-house processor, was the closest Apple had yet come to “making its computers disappear”.

The new iMac will also be available in a range of new colours, it said, and will be available from the second half of May, starting from $1499.

“iMac is the most powerful, personal and most fun it has ever been”, a spokesperson for the firm said in a promotional video.

PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said that the new iMac was the “star of the show”.

“Apple takes a further step towards its quest in making the computer disappear We are now seeing the fruits of Apple Silicon, by leveraging this system on a chip architecture across its portfolio.

“The M1 is transforming its products, form factors and capabilities far beyond what users can do today. Apple is further stealing a march and raising the bar much higher for its rivals”, he added.

In addition, Apple launched its new podcast subscription service, on which prices will be set by those who make the content.

Creators will be charged $19.99 for access to its podcast programme.

Another new feature are Apple AirTags, a technology which will allow users to find lost items. They will cost $29 each or four for $99 and will be available from 30 April.

An update to the Apple TV was also announced, incorporating a better colour output and a faster processor chip.