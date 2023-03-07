Apollo makes another takeover swoop for Wood Group

London-listedd Wood has received another offer from Apollo

Wood Group has revealed another takeover swoop from US buyout giant Apollo this morning after already rebuffing three unsolicited cash offers from the firm.

London-listed engineering and energy consulting firm Wood Group, which has rejected the three previous cash offers on the grounds they undervalued the firm, said it was “minded to reject” the latest 237p per share cash bid for the same reasons..

“The Board believes this Latest Proposal continues to undervalue the Group and is therefore minded to reject,” Wood said in a statement. “The Board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.”

Wood added that there can be “no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made”.

The announcement today comes after wood chiefs revealed on the 22nd February that Apollo had made three bids for the firm, the latest coming on the 26th January.

Takeover interest in the firm has kicked shares up some 26.5 per cent, with the firm currently trading at 195p per share.

Apollo’s interest in the firm has fuelled fears that cheap UK firms are vulnerable to foreign takeovers this year, as cashed up private equity firms and corporates take advantage of suppressed prices in London.

Exhibition firm Hyve is among the other companies to have fallen into the sights of foreign private equity this year. Bosses revealed a £306m bid for the firm earlier this year, which top shareholders have reportedly branded “opportunistic”.