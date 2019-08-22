Antofagasta on track for record copper production

Despite lower prices, a jump in copper sales boosted Antofagasta’s top and bottom lines and set it on track for a record year of production.

Revenue jumped 19.1 per cent at the miner to more than $2.5bn (£2bn), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 44 per cent to $1.3bn.

The company also managed to pay off several hundred million in net debt, which dropped to $78.9m from $517.4m.

Copper production grew 22.2 per cent to 387,300 tonnes, with all of the company’s mines doing better.

Guidance remains the same, with copper production set to hit between 750,000 to 790,000 tonnes. Net cash cost guidance was reduced by $0.05 earlier this year to $1.25 per pound.

“In line with our plan for the year, copper production during the half year period increased by 22% and we expect this rate of production to continue into the second half of 2019, which we expect to be another year of record copper production,” said chief executive Iván Arriagada, sounding bullish.

However, he had a more a cautious note on trade.

“While the outlook for the copper market remains uncertain with the protracted negotiations between the USA and China impacting global trade, Antofagasta continues to be in a strong position generating solid cash flows and improving returns. We have the assets, capabilities and disciplined capital allocation strategy that allow us to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders even in a challenging external macro environment.”

