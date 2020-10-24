Anti-lockdown protest: Thousands march in central London

Thousands of protesters are marching in central London this afternoon over coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The anti-lockdown protest will be the fourth to take place in the capital since the start of the pandemic. London has recently moved into Tier 2 restrictions, which bans people from socialising indoors with people they do not live with.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed demonstrators marching through the West End towards Trafalgar Square, after gathering near Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park earlier in the afternoon.

Under laws introduced to slow the spread of infection, people in England are not allowed to gather in groups of more than six. There are exemptions for political protests, but only if organisers follow guidelines to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.

Before the event the Metropolitan Police warned that protesters must stick to coronavirus restrictions, saying it will break up gatherings that are in breach of the rules.

Met commander Ade Adelekan said yesterday: “I would urge those looking at attending a protest that these events may not be exempt from the regulations if the organisers do not comply with the regulations and submit a satisfactory risk assessment.

“This could result in crowds being dispersed or indeed enforcement action being taken by officers on scene.

“Everybody has a personal responsibility to stick to the regulations and help prevent the transmission of Coronavirus. We will not allow the health of Londoners to be put at risk and officers and we will take action against those groups or individuals who flagrantly and dangerously breach these rules.”