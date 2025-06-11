Anthony Joshua will probably retire next year, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is likely to retire next year after three more fights, ideally including a double bill with Tyson Fury, says his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The two-time world heavyweight champion is still planning his next move, having not fought since a damaging knockout defeat by fellow Briton Daniel Dubois nine months ago.

A long-awaited showdown with Fury remains his top target, although that prospect is remote while the Gypsy King is in his self-imposed fourth retirement from boxing.

“Probably 2026 will be his last year in the sport,” Matchroom boss Hearn told the Ariel Helwani Show.

“You never know, but thinking about it, it’s probably three fights away. If I’m advising AJ I’m thinking, ‘We’re back this year, two Tyson Fury fights, what else is there to do?’.

Joshua wants fight and rematch with Fury

“He maybe could fight a Daniel Dubois but I think, for me, once AJ fights a Tyson Fury, he’s kind of done it all. I’d love him to have another crack at Dubois, I’d love him to have another crack at [Oleksandr] Usyk.

“If we get to 2026 and he’s firing on all cylinders then 2026 won’t be his last year. But for me, something feels right about beating Tyson Fury twice and then sailing off into the sunset.”

Joshua, 35, has already banked an estimated £195m since embarking on a professional boxing career following his Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

A grudge match with Fury would promise his biggest payday yet, but the 36-year-old stepped away from the sport in December following a second defeat to Usyk and there has been no indication since that he is planning to reverse that decision.

Dubois, 27, and Usyk, 38 – who between them are responsible for three of Joshua’s four career defeats – are due to clash for the undisputed title at Wembley Stadium next month.