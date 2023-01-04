Another u-turn: Channel 4 privatisation plans set to be scrapped – reports

The Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has written to Rishi Sunak calling for the government to drop plans to privatise Channel 4 – ditching a key Boris Johnson-era policy.

While Channel 4 is commercially funded, it is publicly owned. As part of the Media Bill, Boris Johnson had pushed for the privatisation of the channel, with previous Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries adamant on the sale.

However Donelan – who took the job in the summer after Johnson and Dorries’ resignations – said that after “reviewing the business case, I have concluded that pursuing a sale at this point is not the right decision,” in the letter seen by The News Agents.

City insiders had suggested the channel could be sold for around £1bn, with JP Morgan at one point offering corporate financial advice.

The Johnson government had considered selling off the free-to-air public broadcast television network in an attempt to “thrive in a rapidly changing media landscape.”

Sunak had previously supported the privatisation saying that the channel needed a commercial owner to help it compete with streamers like Netflix – though according to reports his Cabinet now views the potential privatisation as unnecessary.

According to a News Agent’s exclusive release, Donelan’s letter comes as an indication of the government stance to drop the privatisation plans. The Culture Secretary has asked for clearance to announce a package of reforms to ensure Channel 4’s long-term sustainability.

SCOOP: Letter from Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan to Rishi Sunak confirming her recommendation is that Channel 4 privatisation does NOT go ahead. Says there are “better ways to ensure C4’s sustainability.”



Direct opposite of what the Johnson government said. pic.twitter.com/KOH78NVJjt — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 4, 2023

The move will allow Channel 4 to create more original content and move staff out of London.

She added that the move is “likely to be popular with parliamentarians, particularly those who raised concerns about the effect a sale of C4C may have on the UK’s system of public service broadcasting.”

The move will see the production industry breathe a sigh of relief, with Channel 4 one of its key clients.

John McVay, the chief executive of Pact – a trade association for producers – said the u-turn was the right decision, with privatisation “a solution in search of a problem that didn’t exist.”

“Moving to private ownership,” he said, would have “endangered” a long-standing relationship between the channel and independent producers.