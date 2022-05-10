Andy Warhol’s iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait sold at auction for record £158m

Andy Warhol (Shot Sage Blue Marilyn) Credit: Christie’s

Andy Warhol’d iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe has been sold at auction in New York for a record-breaking £158m.

The artist’s ‘s ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ notched up $195m (£158m), making it the most expensive 20th entry artwork ever to sell at auction with Christie’s.

The piece attracted bidders from 29 countries with additional highlights including record prices for six other artists.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated by the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation, which owns the collection the portrait is a part of, to charities giving urgent medical and educational services for children.

Andy Warhol (Shot Sage Blue Marilyn) Credit: Christie’s

“For 250 years, Christie’s has proudly stewarded the greatest art objects throughout generations and tonight, we yet again made history”, said Marc Porter, Christie’s Chairman.

“The funds that we have raised tonight with the sale of this exquisite collection will go directly toward improving the health and well-being of children and young adults.”

Philanthropic initiatives are of the utmost importance to our core values at Christie’s; we believe giving back to our global communities to be essential.”

Alex Rotter, Christie’s Chairman of 20th and 21st Century Art, said: “The record-breaking sale of Warhol’s iconic portrait of Marilyn from the Collection of Thomas and Doris Ammann is a testament to the strength, the vibrancy, and the overall excitement of the art market today”.