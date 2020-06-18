Andrew Tyrie, chair of Competition and Markets Authority, to step down

Former Treasury select committee chair Lord Andrew Tyrie has resigned as chairman of the UK’s competition watchdog, citing the “inherent limits” of his position.

Tyrie, who used to be a Conservative MP, announced he would step down from his role at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in September.

He joined the CMA in April 2018, having stood down as an MP the year before.

In a statement, Tyrie said that he wanted to make a more forceful case for reform of consumer protections than he could in his current position.

“I now want to make the case more forcefully for legislative and other reform – in Parliament and beyond – than is possible within the inherent limits of my position as CMA chairman”, he said.

More to follow.