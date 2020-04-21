Last night oil prices turned negative for the first time in history, as traders started paying to have barrels of oil taken off their hands due to the total collapse in demand caused by coronavirus.

The unprecedented scenes were a result of a number of coalescing factors which created a situation in which buying oil storage was more expensive than oil itself.

Read more: FTSE 100 falls after US oil price turns negative for first time

Prices of the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have flipped back to positive this morning, but the collapse was a reminder of the extraordinary volatility currently afflicting the oil market.

With storage nearly at capacity, a similar situation could occur again further down the line as traders become desperate to offload the commodity again.

Why did oil prices turn negative?

There are around 9,000 domestic oil producers in the US, who are currently being hammered by the price collapse. (AFP via Getty Images)

The fundamental reason why prices turned negative is a straightforward one, as Rachel Winter, associate investment director at Killik & Co, says:

“Nobody wants to take delivery of oil next month because there’s nowhere to store it”.

However, as James Trafford of Fidelity International says, “Yesterday’s price action is best understood as a quirk or peculiarity of futures trading – one that has been made much more extreme by the current situation”.

Oil futures are contracts to actually deliver the commodity in question to a specific location for a specific date.

Yesterday’s price action came about because the WTI May contract expires today, meaning that anyone in possession of a contract would have to take delivery of the commodity at the main WTI storage facility at Cushing in Oklahoma on the set day in May.

Normally, if traders do not want to take delivery, they can simply sell the contract or roll it over to the next month.

However, because of the enormous supply glut and rapidly growing shortage of storage space, no one wanted to buy up the contracts – leading to a situation where traders were being paid up to $37 to take them on.

Read more: US oil price turns negative for first time ever

Neil Wilson, senior markets analyst at markets.com, said: “What we got was a severe dislocation as paper traders found they had to offload positions without any liquidity or bid in the market.

“A unique event, but one that reflects how financial markets can become very dysfunctional very quickly when things go bad”.

Will prices collapse again?

Prices turned negative for the first time in history last night as traders were desperate to get rid of oil delivery contracts due to record demand lows and limited storage space. (Getty Images)

When the May contract expires today, the new “front month” – the month of delivery – will become June.

At the moment, June prices remain much firmer, at around $20 per barrel – still a fall of 16 per cent due to ongoing storage worries.

However, analysts disagree as to whether a similar sell-off could occur in the future if there isn’t a sufficient uptick in demand.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charalambos Pissourous of JFD Bank said: “With the restrictive measures still intact around the globe, we cannot rule out another round of selling as demand remains subdued and storage space continues to diminish.

“Even if some nations decide to start loosening their lockdown restrictions, this may be a very slow procedure, and thus, demand is very unlikely to return to its pre-virus levels soon”.

CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said that yesterday’s move “tells us a sobering truth about how much supply is out there relative to demand.

“While June prices are still trading at $21 a barrel that doesn’t mean that they won’t go the same way, and fall sharply in the coming days, given that we saw net inflows into US oil stocks yesterday”.

There are already signs that the June contract will go the same way, as prices fell 30 per cent this morning.

Read more: Analysis: Can oil prices recover from the coronavirus crash?

According to Morningstore, capacity at Cushing will reach its limits in mid-May, which will only exacerbate the problem when the June contract expires next month.

Wasn’t the Opec deal meant to protect prices?

Opec’s price protection deal to cut output by record levels has not gone far enough to prop up the struggling market. (AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month oil cartel Opec struck a deal with Russia to reduce oil output by 9.7m barrels a day, nearly 10 per cent of global production, in a bid to prop up the market.

However, the record deal (the previous largest cuts Opec had agreed, during the 2008 financial crisis, were a mere 2.2m barrels) has proved ineffective for two reasons.

First, the collapse in demand for oil has fallen as much as 30m barrels a day in April, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

It will fall by roughly 26m barrels in May, leaving an enormous output overhang despite the cuts.

In addition, the cuts do not actually come into effect until 9 May – a full month of production after they were first agreed.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, gasoline stocks in the US have already passed 262m barrels, their highest ever levels.

In the meantime, tanks have continued to fill around the world. Paola Rodriquez-Masiu of consultancy Rystad Energy said it was important to remember that supply capacity is not even around the world.

Big producers, which export the majority of their oil, tend to have far less storage space than importers.

Read more: US oil prices plummet to 21-year low as demand dries up

There has been a rush among petrostates to lease extra capacity on tankers to cope with the glut.

According to Rystad Energy, a production shutdown of 5m to 7m barrels a day will be required if storage is not to surpass its limits.