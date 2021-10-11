To watch the elevator pitch video in full, visit: https://doceo.tv/funds/majedie-investments

William Barlow, Fund Manager, explains that the objective of the Trust is to maximise capital appreciation and grow the dividend above the rate of inflation over the long term by investing in Global Equities. He goes on to explain how it is differentiated from competitors and the benefits to you as a self-directed investor.

Visit the page to also watch a market update video from Tom Record, Manager or Majedie Global Equity Fund and find key information and real time fund statistics.