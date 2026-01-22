AMGTA Announces EOS as New Principal Member and Appoints Björn Hannappel to Board of Directors

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) today announced that EOS has elevated its longstanding participation in the association to Principal Member. As part of this expanded leadership role, Björn Hannappel, Head of Sustainability at EOS, has joined the AMGTA Board of Directors.

Principal Membership represents AMGTA’s highest level of engagement and is reserved for organizations demonstrating sustained leadership, strategic alignment, and a commitment to advancing sustainable and resilient manufacturing practices globally. As a Principal Member, EOS will take on an expanded role in shaping AMGTA’s strategic direction, governance, and industry collaboration initiatives.

EOS is a world-leading technology supplier in the field of commercial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Formed in 1989, the independent company is a pioneer and innovator in comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions. Its portfolio of EOS systems, materials, and process parameters provides customers with critical competitive advantages in product quality and the long-term economic sustainability of their manufacturing processes. Customers also benefit from EOS’s deep technical expertise across global service, applications engineering, and consultancy.

“I am thrilled to welcome EOS and Björn Hannappel to this expanded role in shaping AMGTA,” said Sherri Monroe, AMGTA Executive Director. “EOS’s elevation to Principal Member reflects both the company’s established leadership in additive manufacturing and its commitment to advancing sustainability at scale. We are also pleased to welcome Björn Hannappel to the AMGTA Board, where his expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful, industry-driven outcomes.”

“EOS exemplifies the kind of leadership the AMGTA seeks to elevate—combining technological innovation with a disciplined, outcomes-driven approach to sustainability,” said Brian Neff, AMGTA Board Chair and CEO of Sintavia. “Björn Hannappel’s appointment to the Board strengthens our collective ability to guide the additive manufacturing ecosystem toward solutions that are not only more efficient and resilient, but also economically and environmentally sound.”

As Head of Sustainability at EOS, Hannappel leads initiatives focused on environmental performance, resource efficiency, and long-term value creation across industrial additive manufacturing systems. In his role on the AMGTA Board of Directors, he will contribute to guiding the organization’s mission, priorities, and global impact.

“The decision to deepen our engagement with AMGTA aligns closely with EOS’s commitment to responsible innovation and sustainable industrial transformation,” said Hannappel. “Additive manufacturing is already reshaping how products are designed, produced, and delivered, and collaboration across the ecosystem is essential to realizing its full environmental and economic potential.”

The AMGTA is the only independent, global organization bringing together companies across the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate and advance the conversation around 3D printing and additive manufacturing practices for improved environmental, economic, and resource-efficient outcomes. In an increasingly volatile and uncertain business climate, commercial 3D printing and additive practices are being adopted as critical technologies—supporting everything from new product design to reducing standing inventory costs and obsolescence.

Additive manufacturing technologies are now present across a wide range of applications, from medical implants and consumer electronics to aerospace, industrial products, and defense. Collectively referred to as additive manufacturing, or AM, these technologies are enabling businesses to be more responsive, innovative, economically viable, and sustainable. Today—and increasingly in the future—the unique capabilities enabled by 3D printing and additive practices are fundamentally changing how organizations compete and succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Björn Hannappel’s appointment is effective January 1, 2026.

About the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA)

The AMGTA is a global trade association dedicated to advancing sustainable, resilient, and economically viable manufacturing through commercial 3D printing and additive technologies. Through collaboration, data-driven insights, and industry leadership, AMGTA supports manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders worldwide in accelerating responsible adoption of additive manufacturing.

