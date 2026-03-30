AltynGold Plc (“AltynGold” or the “Company”) Participation in MINEX Kazakhstan 2026

AltynGold (LSE:ALTN), the Kazakh metals, mining and energy group, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the MINEX Kazakhstan Mining & Exploration Forum 2026, taking place 14–16 April 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

MINEX Kazakhstan is one of the region’s leading mining and exploration forums, bringing together government representatives, mining companies, investors and industry stakeholders to discuss developments across Central Asia’s mining sector.

Participation in MINEX Kazakhstan supports AltynGold’s strategy to increase its profile among investors and industry peers, while showcasing its key operations and growth plans.

Further information on the forum is available at: https://2026.minexkazakhstan.com/

Notes to Editors

AltynGold plc is a precious metals mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: ALTN), focused on the exploration, development, and production of gold in Kazakhstan. The Company’s portfolio consists of two assets in Kazakhstan: Sekisovskoye and Teren-Sai. The Company’s current principal producing asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, located in the East Kazakhstan region. In 2024 AltynGold completed the installation and commissioning of its new processing line at Sekisovskoye, supporting its medium-term gold production target of 100,000oz.

AltynGold is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy aimed at increasing production and unlocking value across its licence area. The Company is committed to sustainable mining practices, operational efficiency, and contributing to the long-term development of the regional economy.

To read more about AltynGold please visit our website www.altyngold.uk and follow our news on LinkedIn at AltynGold Plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260329387928/en/

Contact

Further Information:

For further information, please contact:

Hudson Sandler LLP (Public Relations)

Charlie Jack

Kristina Gaysina

+44 (0)207 796 4133

altyngold@hudsonsandler.com