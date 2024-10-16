Alpha Group rebrand Lionpoint to expand into asset management space

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (Alpha FMC) has rebranded its Lionpoint subsidiary to Alpha Alternatives, reflecting its strengthened position as a leading consultancy to the alternative investments sector.

The announcement was made today, and signals the full integration of Lionpoint into Alpha FMC, following its acquisition in 2021.

This move will allow Alpha FMC to broaden its services and expertise to both its existing alternative investment manager clients and asset management clients expanding into alternative capabilities.

Luc Baqué, chief executive of Alpha FMC, stated: “This milestone reinforces our ability to deliver the very best management and consulting solutions across our consolidated organisation”.

The rebrand reflects a long-standing commitment by Alpha to providing highly specialised, sector focused solutions, including a major proven offering for the alternative investments sector.

The firm, which has grown its alternative expertise over the past decade, sees this move as key to cementing its leadership in the private markets space.

“The transition to Alpha Alternatives enables us to deliver an even broader range of services and expertise not only to our alternative investment manager clients, but also to the growing number of our group’s asset management clients and the market to recognise and leverage the full depth of Alpha’s capabilities”, said Nick Fienberg, global head of Alpha Alternatives.

By expanding its footprint in private equity, real estate and infrastructure consulting, Alpha FMC aims to take advantage of increasing demand for alternatives amid shifting global markets.