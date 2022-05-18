Alliance Pharma lines up GSK veteran as chairman seeks to step down

Alliance Pharma is ushering in a GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) veteran to helm its board, as chairman David Cook readies to step down from the top position.

Cook, executive director and chief financial officer of Ellipses Pharma, will step down from the non-executive role next year.

He will depart after the London-listed healthcare group’s annual general meeting, having held the position for the past nine years.

Read more Landmark year: GSK beats quarterly expectations as it plans consumer healthcare spin off

Succeeding Cook will be Jo LeCouilliard, currently a non-executive director on the board, who joined in 2019.

“Alliance has developed significantly over the time I have been with the business, building an international footprint and transitioning to focus on consumer healthcare brands,” said Cook.

“Jo has been an invaluable Board member over the past three and a half years and we are delighted that she has agreed to chair the board as the company continues on its growth trajectory.”

LeCouilliard, a chartered accountant, previously spent over eight years at GSK, where she headed the US vaccines business and the Asia Pacific pharmaceuticals division.

In a statement, LeCouilliard added: “I have been really impressed by Alliance’s strong management team and strategy over my last three and a half years on the board.

“The company has successfully executed a number of strategic consumer healthcare acquisitions and has built a solid international infrastructure. I look forward to leading the board in taking the company forward.”