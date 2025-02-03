AllBright: London’s women-only members’ club rescued

AllBright has been saved after entered administration last week.

A deal to buy the assets of AllBright, the women-only members’ club in London, out of administration has been announced.

A Cain International company has acquired the assets after the networking and events business entered administration last week.

The deal has been agreed for an undisclosed sum but the fee is expected to be revealed in a document to be filed with Companies House by the administrators in the coming weeks.

AllBright, which controlled a five-storey townhouse in Mayfair, London, was co-founded by the Telegraph Media Group’s chief executive, Anna Jones, and the co-chair of the Invest in Women Taskforce, Debbie Wosskow.

AllBright boss: ‘Our mission remains as vital as ever’

Viviane Paxinos, chief executive of AllBright, said: “AllBright has always been driven by a clear mission—to empower women and support business growth—and this next chapter marks an exciting evolution of that vision.

“With the backing of Cain International, we are strengthening our long-term strategy, deepening our focus on learning, networking, and events, and expanding opportunities for our community.

“The launch of our first co-hosted residence at Old Sessions House is a key milestone, providing a vibrant and inspiring space for our members to connect and thrive.

“As we transition to this new model, our mission remains as vital as ever, and I look forward to what we can achieve together.”

The company’s name was inspired by by the former US secretary of state, Madeleine Albright while the club first opened on International Women’s Day in 2018.

In the year to March 2022, AllBright reported a pre-tax loss of £6m, according to Companies House.

Writing on LinkedIn last week, co-founder Debbie Wosskow said: “I was sorry to learn over the last few days that AllBright, the women’s network that Anna Jones and I co founded in 2017 and exited in 2022, has entered administration, with the Mayfair Club being shut down.

“We had amazing times running that business – highs, lows and everything in between.

“2017 was a very different time – feminism was in a different place – post Me Too and the first era of Trump. Businesses in the US like The Wing and Chief were our transatlantic sisters.

“Two and a half years have passed since our exit and DEI now seems unfashionable. Those early rooms of incredible women lit us up, and relationships were built that changed women’s lives.

“We hope that the amazing AllBright members continue to find inspirational spaces in which to come together in the future.”