Alinea Customs Selected for Customs Brokerage Services to the Carrington Plant by Highview

Alinea Customs has been selected to provide customs brokerage services to Highview for the Carrington plant, the world’s largest commercial-scale liquid air energy storage plant – at Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park near Carrington, Greater Manchester.

Alinea Customs is an independent UK customs brokerage and regulated tax agent, with inhouse legal and compliance expertise related to customs and international trade.

The Carrington plant is the first in Highview’s pipeline of commercial-scale liquid air energy storage (LAES) plants in the UK, and will deliver 300 MWh of storage and an output of 50 MW for six hours; enough clean, renewable energy to serve 480,000 homes. The facility will connect to existing substation and transmission infrastructure in the local area and will incorporate a dedicated stability island. This will support grid resilience by stabilising the local network and enhancing energy security against outages and blackouts.

Commenting on the appointment, Holly Piggott, Director of Alinea Customs has stated:

“Alinea Customs welcome the opportunity to support Highview with the roll-out of liquid air energy storage as an alternative to fossil fuels, helping to secure domestically produced clean power in the United Kingdom. Our robust inhouse operations deliver efficient import and export clearance, underpinned by advanced digital capabilities and extensive customs and advisory experience across the energy, plant, and industrial sectors.”

Alinea Customs’ role will include the provision of customs clearance at ports across the United Kingdom, alongside customs and trade compliance consultancy. This will address indirect taxation, global supply chains, and advisory support in relation to the forthcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

About Alinea Customs

Alinea Customs is an independent UK customs brokerage and regulated tax agent, providing specialist customs, indirect tax, and international trade compliance services to businesses operating across global supply chains. Alinea supports clients across complex and highly regulated sectors, including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and life sciences, delivering practical, commercially focused advice alongside end-to-end customs clearance at ports across the United Kingdom. With in-house legal and compliance expertise, Alinea assists organisations navigate policy shifts and evolving customs and trade requirements. Alinea Customs is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.alineacustoms.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Facebook.

For further information, please contact linda@alineacustoms.com or +44 (0) 207 101 4242.

