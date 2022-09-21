Aleph’s dim light is one of brightest stars in this week’s crypto sky

Few cryptocurrencies have performed for investors this week, but one minor altcoin – Aleph – has shown some lively signals.

The $33m market cap, cross-blockchain Ethereum token was earlier worth $0.14 – a week-on-week rise of six per cent, and a 24-hour rise touching nine per cent.

The token is specifically focused on decentralised applications and the related infrastructure surrounding them – security, storage, computing servers, for example. Users can pay for synchronisation fees and storage using the ALEPH token.

Interestingly, Aleph’s 24-hour trading volume of $2.7m has this evening exceeded 325 per cent as trading activity registers 70% buying, and 30 per cent selling, with a typical hold time of 11 days.

Today, there were 247.2 million ALEPH in circulation, which amounts to 49 per cent of total supply.