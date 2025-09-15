Aldi issues Budget warning as profit slashed

The CEO of Aldi in the UK has issued a warning to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Profit at discount supermarket giant Aldi was slashed by more than £100m during its latest financial year despite sales passing the £18bn mark.

New figures released by the chain show its operating profit declined from £552.9m to £435.5m in 2024.

Aldi said the fall was as a result of it continuing to “lower prices for customers, invest in infrastructure and increase pay for colleagues”.

Over the same period, Aldi’s turnover increased from £17.9bn to £18.1bn.

The chain added that its sales have grown by 4.8 per cent so far during 2025, taking its market share to 10.8 per cent.

Aldi has also announced plans to invest a record £1.6bn over the next two years.

Aldi boss warns of price rises

But speaking to BBC News, chief executive of Aldi UK Giles Hurley warned that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget could lead to higher food prices if further increases to employers’ costs are included.

The CEO added that the impact of the National Insurance rise last year and the cost of new packaging runs had already “rippled through to prices on the shelf edge” across the supermarket sector.

Speaking to the BBC, Hurley added: “Any policies which affect the operating costs of business should be considered very, very carefully because of the very real risk they find their way… back into the food system and onto prices.”

In a statement released with the results, Hurley said: “Shoppers are still finding things difficult and that’s why we’re staying laser focused on doing what Aldi does best – offering customers great quality products at unbeatable prices.

“Nobody else is making the same commitment to everyday low prices – no clubs, no gimmicks, no tricks – just prices our customers can trust and quality they can depend on.”

“Since we opened our first UK store over 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby.

“We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6bn over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”