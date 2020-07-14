Aldi extends Deliveroo trial with 11 extra UK stores

Budget supermarket Aldi has extended its current trial with Deliveroo by adding an extra 11 stores, including five more in London.

The extension more than doubles the number of stores running the trial delivery partnership, after eight stores in Nottingham launched the Deliveroo service in May, with Camden following in June.

Read more: Aldi extends Deliveroo online grocery trial to London store

Aldi stores in London – Tottenham, Kilburn and North Finchley – and Cambridge will launch the service this week, followed by Greater Manchester, Archway and Balham next week.

Customers living near the stores will be able to order from around 200 Aldi products online and have them delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

If the Deliveroo trial is successful, the supermarket could roll it out across the UK over the rest of the year.

Aldi UK communications director Richard Thornton said: “Even as many lockdown restrictions are lifted, we’re aware that there are still many people who are shielding and would like to shop at Aldi but can’t.

“In extending this trial further, we are making it even easier for thousands more people in different parts of the country to get hold of great quality food at Aldi’s unbeatable prices.”

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo, added: “We are pleased that Aldi is extending its current trial with Deliveroo into 11 new stores.

Read more: Aldi launches grocery delivery trial with Deliveroo

“At Deliveroo we want to play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during Covid-19.

“This expansion is fantastic news for our customers, who can now enjoy an even wider choice of great quality food in as little as 30 minutes.”