Aldi extends Deliveroo online grocery trial to London store

Discount supermarket Aldi will extend its trial of delivering groceries to people’s homes via Deliveroo to include a store in Camden, London.

Aldi, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket, launched a trial of the delivery model last month over eight outlets in the Midlands.

It said the initial trial had gone well, and that it would therefore extend its reach.

“In the three weeks since we launched our partnership with Deliveroo, feedback from customers has been very positive,” it said.

The German supermarket holds eight per cent of the market share for UK groceries.

It has previously restricted online sales to wine and its homeware goods.

However, in April it began selling online food parcels to help customers who were self-isolating or vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown.

It comes as the big four supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons – also work to increase their delivery businesses in response to a boom in demand during the pandemic.

Online penetration has almost doubled in recent months to 13 per cent of the UK grocery market, from seven per cent before the virus struck.

Aldi’s Camden store near central London will now let customers order from around 200 essential items via Deliveroo.

These will then be picked and packed by store employees, before Deliveroo’s network of riders delivers them to people’s homes.

Delivery will be available within about two miles of the store.

If the trial goes well again, Aldi said it could roll out the service to further stores by the end of the year.