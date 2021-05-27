AJ Bell profit soars as it attracts new, younger customers

AJ Bell has benefited from the renewed interest in investment, boasting record levels of new customers and inflows in the first half of the year.

Revenue jumped 21 per cent to £73.9m in the six months to the end of March while profit before tax soared from £22.7m to £31.6m.

It came as AJ Bell attracted a record 51,492 customers in the period, up 32 per cent over the last 12 months.

Read more: Aviva reports highest quarterly insurance sales in a decade

The increase was largely driven by continued growth in its platform business, which saw net inflows of £3.3bn, up from £2.5bn in the second half of 2020.

“The average age of our new direct-to-consumer customers was 38 in the first half of the year, five years younger than the average of the wider customer base. Average portfolio values remained high at £79,000,” chief executive Andy Bell.

“Our record number of new customers has been helped by the low interest rate environment, as savers seek higher returns on cash held in savings accounts and Cash ISAs.”

Read more: Sales at Pets at Home boom as Brits buy furry companions

There has been a resurgence in interest in investment from consumers in large part due to the pandemic, which gave younger investors the opportunity to save.

Total assets under management climbed a staggering 75 per cent in the first half of the year. AJ Bell said it has seen an increasing level of demand for ESG investment following the launch of its responsible growth fund last October.

Read more: United Utilities profits dip as lockdowns hit water usage